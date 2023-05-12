The Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Kuwait Hospital Dubai of the Emirates Health Services Corporation organized a scientific workshop on ear, nose, throat, head and neck operations and their surgery with plasma technology, which started from today and will continue until tomorrow, May 13, in the presence of 60 doctors from around the world.

The workshop witnesses the conduct of 5 qualitative operations using plasma technology, which are carried out by a medical team under the leadership of Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Al-Emadi, Assistant Director for Medical Affairs, Consultant and Head of the Ear, Nose and Throat Department at Kuwait Hospital in Dubai, and visiting doctors from the United Kingdom and South Africa, where the five operations will be broadcast live to the doctors participating in the day. The first of the workshop, while the second day of the workshop will witness the organization of practical training for the participating doctors, using the latest developments in the plasma technology that distinguishes the hospital.

Abdulaziz Al Zarouni, Dubai, confirmed that the hospital is considered one of the distinguished medical edifices that enjoy a wide local and regional reputation, in addition to being a reference for plasma technology at the regional level, as it began using this method. Technology for more than ten years in the field of ear, nose, throat, head and neck surgeries, indicating that the institution is keen to support all its health facilities with the latest medical and technological technologies during its march towards digital transformation and smart medicine.

In turn, Dr. Ahmed Al-Emadi at Kuwait Hospital in Dubai added that the hospital has recently introduced many updates to the plasma technology, which is considered a revolution in surgical techniques, as it is characterized by the use of low temperatures of up to 60 degrees Celsius to perform surgeries, compared to laser technology that generates more heat several times, explaining The hospital was able to perform many operations using plasma technology, which include removing tonsils and adenoids, operations to treat snoring, and operations on the larynx and trachea.

Plasma technology contributes to a significant reduction in surgical complications in terms of postoperative pain, and also contributes to the speed of recovery and the reduction of the hospital stay, as the patient can leave the hospital on the same day of the operation and resume his normal life within 24 hours after the operation.

Kuwait Hospital in Dubai is one of the public hospitals affiliated to the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which provides specialized treatment services through outpatient clinics. The hospital is distinguished for performing robotic surgeries in ear, nose and throat services.