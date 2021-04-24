Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abdulaziz Al-Sayegh, President of the Kuwait New Film Festival, confirmed that from the first moment to announce the launch of preparations for the Kuwait New Film Festival, he sensed a lot of participation and through the three competitions of the festival organized by the Artists and Media Syndicate in Kuwait.

The head of the cinema sector in the Syndicate indicated that the three competitions, namely: the Kuwaiti Short Fiction Film Competition, the Short Documentary Film Competition, and the Arab Short Fictional Film Competition, witnessed many participations, especially the Arab competition whose participation covered the largest proportion of Arab countries.

Al-Sayegh said: We still have a lot of time, as the deadline for closing the door for admission will be next May 10, noting that the festival will take place from 25 to 27 May 2021.

He explained that the festival’s organizing committee was, and based on the increasing demand of many Kuwaiti and Arab directors, to cancel the age ceiling for the participant, which was set at forty years, and accordingly, the doors of participation in all competitions were opened to secure Arab cinematic mobility in light of the global spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Sayegh said that the support provided by the Syndicate of Artists and Media, headed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr. Nabil Al-Failakawi and the members of the Board of Directors, represents an incentive for more mobility in order to achieve the first edition of this festival, on which we count a lot in the birth of a cinematic platform and an additional incubator for the seventh art industry in Kuwait and the Arab world .

The President of the Kuwait New Film Festival went on to say that the largest percentage of the entries that arrived, which will be presented to the selection committee, go to rich humanitarian and social topics that represent an additional stage of the balance of Arab cinema, which is associated with the footprint of the younger generation.

Al-Sayegh pointed out that the activities of the Kuwait Film Festival also include honoring the festival’s character, the great Kuwaiti star Saad Al-Faraj, and he is also witnessing an intellectual symposium that will discuss the topic of cinema during “Corona”, and others.

Al-Sayegh also valued the support provided by all the local, Gulf and Arab media sectors alike, which formed a catalyst for more giving and continuity.