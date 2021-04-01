Kuwait said today, Thursday, that it will extend the partial curfew imposed for a month as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government added, in a statement on Twitter, that the curfew would start from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting April 8.

The curfew was due to expire next week.

Today, Thursday, Kuwait recorded 1282 new cases of the emerging corona virus. And it had witnessed a decline in daily infection cases to less than 300 last December, after nearly 1,100 cases last May.

The Cabinet said that delivery services from restaurants, cafes and grocery stores will be allowed during the month of Ramadan, which begins in mid-April this year, between seven in the evening and three in the morning.