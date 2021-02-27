The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait’s support for what was stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the report that was provided to the US Congress about the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi.

In a statement broadcast today by “KUNA”, the ministry stressed the importance of the central and important role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, regionally and internationally, in supporting the policy of moderation and moderation. And the rejection of violence and extremism and its constant endeavor to support security and stability in the region and the world at large.

The Ministry affirmed its categorical rejection of everything that would prejudice the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.