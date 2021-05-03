The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information said in a statement today, Monday, that citizens who have not received a vaccine for the Coronavirus will not be able to travel abroad as of May 22.

The ministry said, through its official account on “Twitter”, “Not to allow citizens and their companions from first-degree relatives to travel outside the country and domestic workers unless they have been protected from infection with the Coronavirus by receiving the vaccine, with the exception of age groups not subject to vaccination as of Saturday 22nd. / 5/2021 With the continued ban on entry to the country for non-Kuwaitis. “