Kuwait bans entry to non-Kuwaitis for two weeks to curb the spread of “Corona”

Today, Wednesday, the head of the Government Communication Center, the official spokesperson for the government, Tariq Al-Muzrim, announced that Kuwait will prevent entry to non-Kuwaitis for a period of two weeks, starting from February 7, in an attempt to curb the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

Al-Muzrim said, in a statement announced during a press conference broadcast on television, that all Kuwaitis coming to the lands of Kuwait “will be subject to quarantine at a local hotel for a period of (7) days at their own expense, provided that the prescribed period of quarantine is completed (7) more days at home.”

The government spokesman announced a set of decisions that the government had also taken in this regard.

The head of the Government Communication Center said that the cabinet decided to close all commercial activities from eight in the evening until five in the morning of the next day, with the exception of pharmacies and shopping outlets for food, supplies and supplies, as of next Sunday.

“The council decided to close the reception halls of restaurants from eight in the evening until five in the morning of the next day, provided that external orders and delivery would be satisfied,” Al-Muzrim added, in a press conference held via video communication after an exceptional meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The government spokesman stated, according to what was quoted by the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), that “the decisions included stopping work on the following activities: health clubs and personal care stores (salons, barbershops and spas).”

He referred to the Cabinet’s decision to “stop all activities related to celebrations, renting halls, tents, food supplies and others, in addition to another decision to ban all gatherings, including those for celebrating national holidays.”

Al-Muzrim explained that “the cabinet decided to call on sports federations to stop sports activities and friendly matches.”