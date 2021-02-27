The United Arab Emirates has always been a pioneer in standing with the State of Kuwait, heart and soul, on all occasions. On these days, the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day and its liberation day comes, and the Kuwaiti-Emirati relations are in steady progress at all levels. On these two occasions, the State of Kuwait remembers the UAE’s standing by its side during the brutal confrontational invasion, and the honorable position of the UAE people, government, and leadership. The UAE, under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his honorable position in embracing the Kuwaiti people during the period of the confrontational invasion, and the Emiratis ’participation in their Kuwaiti brothers in all aspects of life, and their treatment in a sophisticated way that reflects the unity of the Gulf destiny .. set the example in courage and altruism. And loyalty and brotherhood, and it has proven the inherent and precious metal of this country and its leadership.

On the occasion of Kuwait’s celebration of its 60th National Day (February 25), and the 30th anniversary of its liberation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, named Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on one of the most vital streets in Dubai.

The two countries used to share each other’s celebrations, a tradition that we have seen on all national occasions for the UAE and Kuwait together. The UAE flag flies in the sky of the State of Kuwait, and the Kuwaiti flag flutters in the sky of the UAE, and the feelings and feelings of the two peoples are mixed through attendance and participation in the celebrations of the two countries. This, of course, expresses the mutual emotional participation between the two brotherly countries, which was embodied by the UAE’s celebration of Kuwait’s National Day and its liberation day, through artistic and heritage performances and joint concerts by Gulf singers … an affirmation of the depth of joint relations.

In conclusion, we say: The UAE’s participation in the State of Kuwait on all its occasions confirms the common historical fraternal relationship between the two countries, which are historical and extended in the future.