He stressed that the rumors circulating about the privatization process are unfounded, and said that the government’s directives from the company’s owners, within the company’s recent restructuring plan, are based on keeping the company’s ownership as it is.

On the other hand, Moein Razzouqi confirmed that the company was able last year to implement the restructuring program, which was not only a program to restructure the fleet, but rather was the way the company operates as a whole, through the “Beyond Excellence” program, to transform the company towards better performance. Through a set of specific steps, which contributed to reducing the company’s losses during the past year.

The CEO emphasized that this program is only the first step, and the company will appear better in its financial and operational performance, starting from the current year and subsequent years.

With regard to the date set by the company to turn into profitability by 2025, the CEO said that the challenges facing the company still exist, the biggest of which is the delay that the company faces in delivering the aircraft it has contracted for, due to the strong demand from international airlines for new aircraft, but the company You deal with Airbus on a weekly basis to try to expedite deliveries and find workarounds so as not to hit your turnaround target on schedule.

Razzouqi said that the leasing of 8 aircraft, which was announced at the press conference on Monday, aims to cover the expected delays in delivery from Airbus, in order to meet the expected increase in demand after the completion of the new Kuwait Airport Building (Terminal 2).

It is noteworthy that the company managed to reduce its losses last year by 50 percent to 178 million dollars, with the support of the restructuring process, which contributed to the growth of revenues by 29 percent to 622 million dollars.

The company expects to reach the breakeven point of revenue against expenses by 2025. It is noteworthy that Kuwait Airways has not recorded a profit for 33 years.