Today, Thursday, the Ministry of Health in Kuwait announced the registration of 1716 new cases of the new Corona virus, during the past twenty-four hours.

This brings the total number of injuries in the country to 196,497.

The Ministry also detected eight new deaths from the virus that causes Covid-19 disease. This brings the total deaths from the epidemic to 1,105.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, said that 167 injured people were receiving medical care in the intensive care units.

And the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, earlier today, that 1125 injured people had recovered during the past twenty-four hours. Bringing the total of those recovering from Corona to 183,321 cases.