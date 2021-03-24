Kuve launched a few days ago on the occasion of Women’s Day an acoustic version for piano and voice of her song ‘The world is yours’ with keyboardist Madbel. This was the first in a series of videos that Kuve has prepared from various songs – own and others -, all of them with messages that value female empowerment. Today premieres ‘I’m not that one’, a completely home-made version of Mari Trini’s classic.

Kuve herself states: «Powerful and vindictive already in her time. ‘I’m not that’, speaks of nonconformity in the face of a belief that women have to behave and act always subject to the wishes and expectations of society. Very brave, strong and a total reference, Mari Trini. »

Both songs can be seen on Kuve’s YouTube channel and the band’s social media. In the next few days, Kuve will share through the same channels other versions also accompanied by Madbel, professional keyboardist, producer and composer who, like Maryan Frutos, was born into a womb of musicians and today this is her way of life and profession.

Kuve’s last action was on December 31, 2020 in the mythical Plaza del Sol in Madrid where she was chosen to accompany Nacho Cano (Mecano) live singing before an empty square for the first time the song ‘One more year’ as a tribute to all the victims of Covid-19.

In addition to that performance that he dismissed in 2020, Kuve has been since his third album ‘Castillos de fuego’ was published in 2019 on a route through the national territory with the tour baptized precisely as the song that he premiered yesterday, ‘The world is Yours’. A premonitory tour name since since he hit the road with this album, Kuve has received the recognition of years of career exponentially increasing his legion of followers, entering the list of ‘indie’ must-haves nationwide.