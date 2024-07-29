Kuusijärvi accident | Such is the beach of Kuusijärvi, where the children were found lifeless in the water

Kuusijärvi accident|According to the expert, swimming supervision is challenging if the beach is full. It can be more difficult to detect when a child is in danger than it is for an adult.

Vantaa On Friday, there was an accident in Kuusijärvi where two children were in danger of drowning.

Kuusijärvi’s swimming beach consists of two closed pools, which are bordered by piers. The injured 4- and 7-year-olds were in a shallow wading pool with their father and 2-year-old sibling before the accident. The older siblings, who didn’t know how to swim, had jumped into the deep side of the beach without their father noticing.

So far, it is not known which side exactly the children jumped to.

Kuusijärvi the beach was full of people at the time of the accident, i.e. on Friday evening.

Swimming surveillance on a full beach is challenging, says the water safety expert of the Finnish Swimming Teaching and Lifesaving Association Anne Hiltunen. In general, according to Hiltunen, it can be difficult to identify a child’s risk of drowning.

The police are investigating the events and will later consider whether to start a preliminary investigation into the case. The police do not suspect that the supervisors neglected their supervision responsibilitybut a possible preliminary investigation would focus on the parents.

Hiltusen according to, the difficulty of noticing drowning situations in children is related, for example, to the fact that it can be more difficult for a child to call for help than an adult.

Hiltunen uses what happened in Vuosaari swimming hall in 2017 as an example of the insidious nature of situations the situation., of which there is a video recording. At the beginning of the video, the five-year-old child who is about to drown looks as if he is playing in the water. For example, he does somersaults a moment before sinking into the water.

Hiltunen says that a child may slap his hands in the water in a drowning situation.

Children are the responsibility of their parents. The beach guards try to prevent dangerous situations, for example by intervening if a child is alone on the beach.

When a child goes missing at the beach, the beach guards usually activate the high alert mode. During that time, the rescue service and the police are alerted, and sometimes also rescue helicopters are sent to the scene. In addition, the beach supervisors start the water search by forming a chain of people on the beach.

You have to react quickly in the situation, because drowning can happen in minutes.

For lifeguards according to Hiltusen, a 2–5 minute time window is taught, during which the chances of survival are good. After that, brain damage starts to occur within minutes. Even 10 minutes under water can cause serious brain damage.

Small children may survive longer periods of time without damage under water.

In the case of Kuusijärvi, the children were under water for a little less than 20 minutes.

In cold conditions, the body may go into hypothermia when drowning, which protects it from injury. However, this is not possible in the summer heat.

What should be done if you see a person drowning in the water?

Hiltunen says that first you always have to call the emergency center and make the rescue visible. After that, it’s good to calm yourself and the rescuer.

The most important thing is to find a floating aid, such as a lifebuoy, which a person in danger of drowning can grab onto. It is essential, especially if your feet cannot reach the bottom.