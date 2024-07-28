Kuusijärvi accident | Police: The children who were in the beach accident are siblings, they were seriously injured

Kuusijärvi accident|They are 4- and 7-year-old siblings from the same family, a girl and a boy.

Eastern Uusimaa the police informs that the children who were in danger of drowning in Vantaa’s Kuusijärvi on Friday were seriously injured.

“The children are still hospitalized and their condition is serious,” the police release says.

Police has found out that at the time of the incident, the siblings had been in the so-called wading pool at the beach together with their 2-year-old sibling and their father.

According to the police, the siblings do not know how to swim, and they did not have, for example, floats at the time of the incident.

Without their father noticing, the two older siblings had left the paddling pool to the nearby dock. From here, the children had jumped into the water to the so-called deep side, where they were later found lifeless.

According to the city of Vantaa, Kuusijärvi is a lake about 2–2.3 meters deep from the end of the pier.

The police according to the report, the father had first himself tried to find the two siblings who had left the wading pool. When the father had not found the duo himself, he had reported the children missing to the swimming supervisors, who had immediately reported the children to the emergency center and started looking for them.

Based on current investigations, the lifeguards found the children underwater in about 4 minutes after receiving information about the disappearance. CPR was started immediately after this.

Before the arrival of the ambulance, Kuusijärvi swimming supervisors, professional bystanders and the police who arrived at the scene were involved in the resuscitation.

Present had been the supervisor on duty at the beaches of the city of Vantaa Markku Tiusanen including three lifeguards.

According to Tiusanen, the swimming supervisors were present at the control points where they were supposed to be.

“Based on what I heard from others, the swimming supervisors had acted exactly as they were supposed to,” Tiusanen told HS on Saturday.

HS went Kuusijärvi on Friday evening after the events of the accident.

The children were rushed from Kuusijärvi’s beach to the hospital after they had been revived by the beach guards, professional bystanders and the police.