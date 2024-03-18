Kuusankoski taxi death | The young man accused of killing a taxi driver said he intended to take a “running taxi”

The murdered taxi driver was described to the police as calm.

The taxi driver the 23-year-old man accused of manslaughter told police interviews about the events that led to the death of the driver in Kuusankoski last November.

According to the man accused of murder, he intended to travel by taxi without paying for the fare.

“I ran out of money when I was coming home from Kouvola. I meant to take a running taxi”, he said during the interrogation.

He had ordered the car under the wrong name of Emil. He didn't give the driver his home address either, but another address, because he didn't intend to pay for the trip.

“The purpose was just to get out of that taxi without paying. When I got there, I got the idea to embezzle the money from that taxi. This idea only came when we stopped,” the man told the police.

This is evident from the police's preliminary investigation file, which became public with the start of the trial on Monday.

Prosecutor demands at least ten years in prison for the 23-year-old man accused of killing the 26-year-old taxi driver.

In addition to murder, the man is accused of aggravated robbery and violently resisting an official.

According to the prosecutor, the accused had ordered a taxi ride on November 17. He traveled with it from the center of Kouvola to Kuusankoski. There, he is suspected of showing the driver a knife and telling him to give the taxi cash register.

According to the indictment, the man hit the driver with a knife at least twice during the robbery. The violence led to the death of the driver.

According to the summons application, the driver tried to escape with his car before his death, but due to the injuries he received, he lost control of it and crashed into the wall of the underpass tunnel.

According to the indictment, the accused received cash, a money ring for storing coins, a wallet, a phone and a smart watch as loot. According to the indictment, the defendant's financial situation was bad at the time, and he had unpaid debts.

Accused told the police questioning about the events differently. According to him, it was a matter of self-defense and the driver was not going to let him leave without paying.

“I showed the taxi driver that I had a knife. I kept the knife in my belt so that the sheath of the knife was inside the collar of my pants. I flashed that knife at the taxi driver, but I didn't take the knife out inside the taxi yet. I got out of the taxi and that driver also got out of that taxi.”

According to the accused, the taxi driver first punched him. After that, he hit the driver himself with a knife a couple of times.

According to the man, the driver got into the car and started driving away from the scene. According to his own words, the accused also disappeared from the place at that time.

“At the time, I didn't know how bad it had become. I only found out about his death when I was arrested,” the accused said during the interrogation.

Two relatives of the dead taxi driver described the driver to the police as calm in nature.

“I have wondered why a peaceful man is suddenly killed just for that. [Kuljettaja] was a calm man, and he was not easily provoked,” one of the relatives told the police.