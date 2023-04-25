Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kuusamo | The driver of the passenger car died in a head-on collision with a truck

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Kuusamo | The driver of the passenger car died in a head-on collision with a truck

According to the police, the passenger car had drifted into the lane of an oncoming truck on Ouluntie and the vehicles collided with each other.

in Kuusamo one person died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck that happened late on Monday evening, says the Oulu police.

According to the police, the passenger car had drifted into the lane of an oncoming truck on Ouluntie and the vehicles collided with each other.

The driver of the car died in the accident. The truck driver was not injured in the collision.

The police will continue to investigate the matter as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and will not provide further information on the matter for the time being.

#Kuusamo #driver #passenger #car #died #headon #collision #truck

See also  Democracy | Politico: Turkey's opposition faces fragmentation ahead of election
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
América defeats Pereira and continues on its way to qualifying

América defeats Pereira and continues on its way to qualifying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result