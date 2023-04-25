Kuusamo | The driver of the passenger car died in a head-on collision with a truck

According to the police, the passenger car had drifted into the lane of an oncoming truck on Ouluntie and the vehicles collided with each other.

in Kuusamo one person died in a head-on collision between a car and a truck that happened late on Monday evening, says the Oulu police.

According to the police, the passenger car had drifted into the lane of an oncoming truck on Ouluntie and the vehicles collided with each other.

The driver of the car died in the accident. The truck driver was not injured in the collision.

The police will continue to investigate the matter as a gross endangerment of traffic safety and will not provide further information on the matter for the time being.