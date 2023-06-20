«The smell of Marassi grass is special, it’s only like this at San Siro. As soon as I heard it, the book of memories opened up». There was also the Belarusian Vitaly Kutuzov among the many former Dorians protagonists at the Festa degli Ultras on Saturday at the Ferraris. Former striker, now entrepreneur and hockey goalkeeper, at 43 Kutuzov is more “Vital” than ever.

How was the party?

«I haven’t been back for 10 years, I like being close to those who love football. The infinite love of the Sampdorians doesn’t surprise me but gathering many fans together on a summer Saturday without a game isn’t for everyone. I have Sampdoria in my heart, there were also my supporters, Bari and Parma, my other former teams: it was even more beautiful. In Serie B there is also Pisa, all of my former clubs where I am happy to have left a mark: the fans love me».

The best memory of the Sampdoria years?

«The strongest is the union of our group, we came close to the Champions League, there was the feeling of being able to overcome everything. On Saturday I saw Ajazzone again, for him Samp wasn’t work but a piece of heart. As a joke, I said: “This man has seen everything from Vialli and Mancini to Kutuzov”. There were many former team-mates who made Sampdoria history: we are older, but it counts to be young in mind».

You played and won in Serie B: which tournament is it?

«Hard, infinite, balanced but the Sampdorians have already experienced it, even if for a while. Big? As a footballer he has had a great career, he hasn’t been coaching for many years but he has already won in Serie B, it’s not easy. If he is the coach, I wish him to write another good story at Sampdoria».

Do you still play hockey?

«Yes, I live in Gallarate, in the province of Varese, and when I can, I play as a goalkeeper with the Diavoli Rossoneri, to keep my body active, still feel adrenaline and have fun. I managed to do the two sports that I loved as a child. And once on the pitch they are not so different, some technical gestures, the readings of the game, it doesn’t seem like it but there are similarities ».

But he’s also an entrepreneur, right?

«It all started 4-5 years ago, I saw Bari fail, I felt like crying. I was wondering: how can a club with so many fans sink? So I created Sportexclub, a digital platform for football clubs, which increases and enhances interaction with fans through the token tool. Supporters become protagonists in the decisions of the club, at the same time they bring more income to the club which increases its value. We are using it in Belarus, with Krumkachy, the only non-state club: thanks to the vote of the fans, for example, the coach has not been sacked. And I have other clubs and leagues interested.”

Could you propose it to Radrizzani?

“Why not? She’s smart, young, she can appreciate a new way of playing football. He is certainly a patron who will be able to do well at Sampdoria: in football you need energy, he has the right one».

As a Belarusian, how do you experience the Russo-Ukrainian war?

“As a very sad thing, in the 21st century we should build, not break, find unity and positivity instead we seek division and enemies, I feel so much regret”.