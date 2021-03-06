Thomas Kutschaty is the new chairman of the North Rhine-Westphalian SPD. The 52-year-old head of the SPD parliamentary group received 90.5 percent of the votes at a digital party conference on Saturday afternoon. Since the state elections in 2017, when the North Rhine-Westphalian SPD achieved its historically worst result with just under 31 percent, Kutschaty is already the third party leader after Michael Groschek and Member of the Bundestag Sebastian Hartmann.

As early as January, the SPD’s state executive voted in favor of making Kutschaty the top candidate for the state elections in May 2022. Kutschaty is the new strong man of a weak party. Because according to a survey by the WDR, the Social Democrats who have been leading in North Rhine-Westphalia for many decades now only have 17 percent.

The finding is all the more dramatic for the comrades as they are no longer several percentage points above their national average on the Rhine and Ruhr, as they have been for decades. Because only with the help of a strong North Rhine-Westphalian social democracy can the comrades succeed in federal elections. The fact that Olaf Scholz is the SPD candidate for chancellor does not make things any easier for the new state chairman. In the long struggle for the SPD federal chairmanship, Kutschaty had spoken out firmly against the federal finance minister.

Phase of long leadership quarrels ends

The current survey had “deeply hit” the North Rhine-Westphalian Social Democrats, Kutschty admitted on Saturday in his application speech broadcast via livestream from a hall in Neuss. But the party is much stronger than it thinks. “If we are enthusiastic ourselves, we can also inspire other people in the country.”

With the election of Kutschaty, a long phase of ongoing leadership quarrels for the SPD state association, which is still by far the largest despite the considerable decline in membership, ends. The former state justice minister Kutschaty had prevailed in a vote in 2018 for the chairmanship of the SPD state parliamentary group, but at the time he hesitated to take power in the state party.

Hartmann then became chairman. But the dual leadership did not harmonize right from the start. The SPD on the Rhine and Ruhr – with or against which hardly anything can be implemented in the German social democracy – has since been paralyzed by two regularly rival centers of power.

For a long time it seemed that there would also be a duel between Kutschaty and Hartmann at the party congress. But in January Hartmann announced that he would not run again. Hartmann justified his step in a letter with a lack of team spirit in his party. In his farewell speech on Saturday, Hartmann once again made it clear that he would have liked to continue the dual leadership. He also did not intend to run as the top SPD candidate in the state elections. Rather, he wanted to concentrate on leading the party. Social democracy has been in its most difficult phase of change since 2004/2005. “In this phase no one can be a miracle healer or promise miracles.”