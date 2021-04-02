Serbian director Emir Kusturica on April 2, in an interview with Izvestia, revealed the details of his vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, calling it the best in the world.

He said that after the vaccination he did not feel any symptoms of malaise. The artist praised the Sputnik V vaccine, noting that he always believed in Russian science.

“I can say that I believed that the Russian vaccine is good. And this faith helped too, that later I felt very good. I always thought that the fact that there is no good vaccine in the West and there are not so many vaccines, but there is that this is due to the activity of the Soviet Union. Because your institutions are good. And I always believe that Russian science is good, ”he said.

According to the director, the effectiveness of the vaccine developed by Russia testifies to the strength of the country.

Kusturica pointed to anti-vaccination sentiments prevailing in Serbia. At the same time, the director emphasized the importance of vaccination against coronavirus infection.

“People, I think, should be vaccinated. Many people I know have died. And I think why not? Because many people who have received the vaccine, 90% are doing very well. You have to protect your life, ”he added.

According to Kusturitsa, the Russian vaccine is the best in the world. In addition, he noted the information campaign emanating from Western countries to discredit Russian drugs associated with political aspirations.

Earlier it became known that Emir Kusturica was vaccinated with the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V. He stressed that the majority of Serbian residents trust the Russian drug.

Earlier, on January 19, Kusturica said that he was interested in vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian drug “Sputnik V”, because he considers it “the best.”

On January 18, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Serbia, Mirsad Jerlek, said that most of the country’s citizens chose the Russian drug Sputnik V when applying for vaccination.

Sputnik V is the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world. She was registered on 11 August. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The drug has shown high efficiency and safety.