The death of civilians as a result of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall is a terrible sacrifice that Russia's enemies would like to prevent its citizens from living a normal life. Serbian director Emir Kusturica stated this on March 23 in a conversation with Izvestia.

“This is a terrible sacrifice <...> The enemies wanted this. This is their goal – to [люди] “We didn’t live a normal life,” he said on the sidelines of the Spirit of Fire international debut film festival.

Kusturica expressed the opinion that instead, Russia’s enemies would like to make everything in it like a “military front.”

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation reported that unknown persons in camouflage broke into the building and started shooting. A fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, which was later localized. Extinguishing fires in Crocus continues on March 23 on an area of ​​500 square meters. m on the roof and two floors of the building.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims of the terrorist attack has increased to 133 people. At the moment, several hotlines are operating to support and assist the population of the capital and the Moscow region.

On March 23, the head of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to the Russian President about the detention of 11 people, including four terrorists directly involved in the terrorist attack. According to the Investigative Committee, the latter were detained in the Bryansk region, not far from the border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning. He noted that no one can break the unity of the Russian people.