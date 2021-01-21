Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica plans to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine because he considers it the best. He told about this “RIA News” Thursday, January 21st.

“I want to take the Sputnik V vaccine because I think this is the best vaccine. It is based on the same as the other vaccines we took when we were little. I think this is the best, ”said the director.

Two days before that, he had already announced his interest in being vaccinated with this Russian drug. However, then Kusturica noted that he lives outside the city and does not face the danger of COVID-19 infection. However, he stressed that, if necessary, he will make this vaccination.

On January 19, it became known that the Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano had been vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Sputnik V is the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world. She was registered on 11 August. The drug was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The drug has shown high efficiency and safety.