Kushina Uzumaki he is not saved from reaching real life thanks to the magic of cosplay, even when his appearance in the anime of Naruto it was brief.

We know that the mother of the current hokage He was killed by the nine-tailed fox, but his early departure didn’t stop him from building a good fan base.

Raih Garcia decided to bring Kushina Uzumaki to life with her cosplay skills, resulting in a version we see relaxing in her bedroom.

A little look at your room.

Kushina Uzumaki shines in this cosplay

Raih Garcia was inspired by the ninja’s youthful appearance for this outfit, specifically her uniform that she wore as a child.

In the upper part we can see a garment with ornaments in the form of black lines that surround the edges, and to complement it, use a black ribbon at the waist.

In the lower part, she wears short shorts and black stockings that end with blue ankle-length shoes.

The most representative part of Kushina Uzumaki in this cosplay it comes from her hair, which is unmistakable due to its red hue and length, which Raíh managed to copy.

Although this small photo session took place inside the cosplayer’s room, it allows us to imagine what life would have been like for the mother of Naruto in another time, and perhaps in another reality.

Kushina Uzumaki It’s just one cosplay of the many that Raíh has in her repertoire, and if you want to see them all you can follow her on your Instagram account.

