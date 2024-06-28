Journalist Otar Kushanashvili’s niece reported that he was feeling better

The niece of the hospitalized TV presenter and journalist Otar Kushanashvili spoke about his condition. About it reports RT.

According to the journalist’s relative, he has gotten better. No other details are provided.

Earlier, the Mash publication stated that Kushanashvili developed peritonitis. According to the publication, doctors had to cut out half of the TV presenter’s stomach due to intestinal obstruction. It was also noted that Kushanashvili is gradually coming to his senses and communicating with relatives using his gaze.

On June 20, it became known that the journalist had undergone emergency surgery. It was specified that several days before this, Kushanashvili complained of severe pain in the heart and abdomen. Some time after the hospitalization, his friend Vladimir Polupanov reported that the presenter had been diagnosed with cancer. However, Kushanashvili’s niece did not confirm this information. She also denied the claims that the journalist had been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.