Sierra Leone and other neighboring West African countries are suffering the ravages of a new drug called kush, responsible for the deaths of dozens of users each week and the hospitalization of thousands more. This substance induces its users, generally males between 18 and 25 years old, to become drowsy while walking, to trip, to smash their heads against solid surfaces, and to jump into traffic.

This kush It should not be confused with the homonymous drug consumed in the United States, composed of a mixture of chemicals, different depending on the day, that is added to a base of synthetic marijuana and smoked. He kush from Sierra Leone is quite different: it is a preparation of cannabis, fentanyl, tramadol, formaldehyde and, according to some, pulverized human bones. Local gangs are in charge of mixing these products, which are imported from abroad and which are obtained, without any problem, through the internet.

While cannabis is widely grown in Sierra Leone, fentanyl appears to come from clandestine Chinese laboratories, where the drug is manufactured illegally and from where it is subsequently exported to West Africa. Tramadol has a similar origin: illegal laboratories throughout the Asian continent. For its part, it seems that formaldehyde, which can cause hallucinations, is also present in this preparation.

As for ground human bones, there are no clear conclusions as to whether they are in the drug or not, where they would come from and why they would be mixed with the other components. Some say they are supplied by tomb raiders, but there is no hard evidence to prove this.

What would ground bones be used for? Some suggest that the sulfur content of bones can cause a high. Another justification for their use would be the traces of narcotics they would contain, if the deceased was a user of fentanyl or tramadol. Be that as it may, both cases are unlikely. On the one hand, sulfur levels in bones are not very signiﬁcant; In addition, smoking sulfur would lead to the production and inhalation of highly toxic sulfur dioxide. On the other hand, any trace of narcotic in the bones is minimal enough to cause physiological effects.

Where does it circulate?

There are indications that the drugs are located in Guinea and Liberia, countries that share porous land borders with Sierra Leone, which favors narcotics trafficking.

Every joint of kush It costs five leones (about 20 euro cents), and two or three people can smoke it, consuming up to 40 cigarettes a day. These figures represent an exorbitant expenditure on drugs and illustrate the addictive nature of the narcotic, in a country in which the annual income per capita It is about 500 pounds (approximately 600 euros).

The effects of the drug vary and depend on the user and the content. Cannabis causes a wide variety of effects, such as euphoria, relaxation or altered perception. Fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, causes euphoria and confusion, as well as drowsiness and many other side effects. Along the same lines, tramadol, also an opioid, but less powerful than fentanyl (100 milligrams of tramadol have the same effect as 10 milligrams of morphine), induces a state of drowsiness and drowsiness in users, thereby disconnecting them. of your environment.

The drug is doubly dangerous: on the one hand, due to the risk of self-harm on the part of the user; and, on the other, by the active character of the substance itself. Another problem is the need to finance the next dose, which is usually obtained through prostitution or criminal activities.

He kush It is one more example of drug combinations that forensic scientists are increasingly aware of. Another is the nyaopeeither whoonga, a drug consumed in South Africa based on tobacco and cannabis, to which heroin and antiretroviral medications are added to treat AIDS, some of which produce hallucinations. Another polydrug, the white pipe or white pipe, is a combination of methaqualone (or Mandrax, a sedative), cannabis and tobacco, which is smoked in the southern countries of the continent.

These drugs are cheap and serve to escape the lack of job opportunities, the harshness of life in poverty, sexual and physical abuse and the effect, in some cases, of having been a child soldier, mainly in the west. of Africa.

The effectiveness of legislation against kush is, in itself, questionable, and many of those who go to the few rehabilitation centers become hooked again. Possibly what is required is an integrated forensic health system in which regulatory control is accompanied by appropriately equipped rehabilitation centers and public health and employment programs. It remains to be discovered what changes will be adopted to respond to this epidemic.

Michael Cole He is a professor of Forensic Science at Anglia Ruskin University (United Kingdom).

