Corona: Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz travels to Berlin to meet with virologist Christian Drosten. He appeals to “remember what this is actually about”.

Berlin – During the coronavirus pandemic, Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) repeatedly sought solidarity with neighboring Germany. So far, the exchange has mainly been characterized by talks with the border state of Bavaria – now Kurz traveled to Berlin.

Corona: Briefly seeks advice from Drosten – “does not make sense that there are permanent restrictions”

The focus of the visit was a flying visit to the Berlin Charité, where Kurz met for a conversation with the virologist Christian Drosten. After the meeting, Kurz was optimistic about the current Corona situation. “I’m actually almost a bit relieved because I have the feeling that I have been able to take a lot of positive news with me,” said Kurz.

The focus of the meeting was the delta variant, which has recently been proven in Austria and Germany. “I don’t think that’s my impression after the conversation that the delta variant will disappear. It will stay, ”said Kurz, referring to the proportion of the virus mutation that was first rampant in India. “We can be very happy that vaccination protects against all variants that are currently available.” For Kurz, it is clear: “So the message can only be: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate. Because of the current Corona situation, it “does not make sense that there are permanent restrictions if there is an opportunity to protect yourself – and that is the vaccination.” Kurz left open which restrictions he specifically meant.

Corona: Briefly attracts German tourists – “should remind us what it’s actually about”

If the infection situation is moderate, tourism is also possible again. “We expect the holidaymakers in Austria to have a good time and catch up on what was not possible last year,” explained Kurz, referring to German tourists. This requires “a normal way of dealing with the situation”. Specifically: “We should remind ourselves what it is actually about. And that is the protection of health and the prevention of an overload in the intensive care units. “With regard to Austria, the Chancellor said:” We are miles away from that. Through intensive testing and FFP-2 masks, we managed to get through the third wave without a hard lockdown. ”

Austria carries out “hundreds of thousands of tests every day, even though more than 50 percent of the population are now vaccinated.” In the Alpine republic, 58.6 percent of the population received at least one vaccination dose. Austria is in a situation “in which the number of infections is very, very low”. This will also stay that way due to the virus mutations. “The delta variant will not go away. But there is no need to panic, because it is not the first variant that we are confronted with, but another one. “

Corona: Drosten “probably” sees relaxation in the Delta variant

At the moment, given the low number of infections, it seems difficult to adequately assess the risk of mutation. The seven-day incidence is currently 11.2 in Austria and 8.0 in Germany (as of June 22). In order to better assess the situation, according to Drosten, it is especially worth taking a look at England. He does not want to predict or rule out a renewed increase in the number of cases in Germany, because “that is currently completely impossible”.

But: “If it happens that the number of cases increases again in July, the school holidays will probably bring some relaxation again”. In contrast to Austria and Germany, the people in England could not have benefited from this effect.

Corona: Schäuble also briefly meets – how good is their relationship really?

In the capital, Kurz also attended the “Day of Industry” organized by the Federation of German Industries, where a number of political leaders met. In addition to Chancellor Angela Merkel, there were also CSU boss Markus Söder, Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier (CDU), Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), FDP boss Christian Lindner and the Chancellor candidates Armin Laschet (CDU), Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens) as a guest. Before that, the 34-year-old met with Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU).

Before a joint conversation, Kurz referred to the Austrian media about the good relationship that connects him with the longest-serving German MP. “I have known him for a long time and I value him very much.” Is this relationship based on reciprocity? The journalist Robin Alexander recently described in a new book that Schäuble is said to have warned against Austrian conditions surrounding the “System Kurz” and the great influence of the Austrian Chancellor on the fringes of the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor in the Union. According to the book, Kurz does not know that the relationship is friendly. (as)