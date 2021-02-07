Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the country is ready to organize the production of Russian and Chinese vaccines against the new coronavirus if they are registered with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), writes Welt am Sonntag.

According to him, “it is about getting a safer vaccine as soon as possible – regardless of who developed it.”

He also noted that he is ready to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus with a Russian or Chinese vaccine, if they are registered in the European Union.

“In the case of vaccines, this is only about efficiency, safety and quick availability, not geopolitical battles,” said Kurz.

Earlier, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that all Russians who wish will be able to get vaccinated against coronavirus by June. According to him, in the USA and Europe it will be completed only in the fall.

Dmitriev explained that domestic vaccine developers have focused on the domestic market, so the Russian Federation has become the only country that can vaccinate everyone so early.