Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said he was ready to be vaccinated against coronavirus with a Russian or Chinese vaccine, if they are registered in the European Union.

“Yes, if vaccines are registered in Europe,” he said in an interview. Welt February 7.

The Austrian Chancellor drew attention to the fact that in the case of vaccines, it is only about the effectiveness, safety and rapid availability of drugs, and not about “geopolitical battles.”

Kurz also criticized the bureaucratic and slow work of the European Medicines Agency, which is currently underway to allow vaccines to enter the EU.

In addition, in the case of registration of Russian and Chinese vaccines by the European Union, Austria is ready to organize their production on its territory, added Kurz. He also pointed to the need to get a safer vaccine as soon as possible, regardless of who developed it.

On February 2, the authoritative medical journal The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V. The effectiveness of the drug was 91.6%. More than 98% of the volunteers developed a humoral immune response, 100% – a cellular immune response, recalls “Gazeta.ru”…

After the publication, many countries became interested in the Russian vaccine. More than 19 states have already approved Sputnik V for use.

Sputnik V became the first vaccine against coronavirus in Russia and in the world – it was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The drug was registered on August 11.

