On April 8, it premiered Give yourself a Live IVthe fourth season of the anime that was absent in the form of a television series since 2019. This time with a different studio, since it is about geek toys.

In this way, the ‘tradition’ of always changing the animation house with each new installment of the program is fulfilled. The first was carried out by AIC Plus+the second is the work of ProductionIMS and the third work of JCStaff.

The popularity of this franchise has remained despite Koshi Tachibanaits creator, finished writing the original light novel in 2020. In the end, it accumulated 22 compilation volumes, but its fame has not diminished.

Key piece of its permanence is its history and characters. These were designed by the illustrator Tsunako and successfully translated into anime. As is the case with Kurumi Tokisaki.

She is the third spirit to appear in give a live, and is considered the worst of all. The above is due to her past plagued by brutal actions and at the beginning she became the first antagonist.

It was after a while that she took a neutral position and ended up becoming an ally. But things were not so easy for that to happen. If something stands out korumi it is by design, especially when she wears her colorful astral dress.

A cosplay of Kurumi from Date a Live has many details

That is something that can be seen reflected in the cosplay from Kawaiitsu, who decided to represent her. As you can see, her hairstyle is very similar, with a couple of equal pigtails.

His eyes stand out in particular, where the right one is red and the left one is golden with the face of a clock. This is something that can only be properly achieved with contact lenses.

As for the outfit, it is very similar to how it appears in the anime, a black and crimson dress.

Its design is old and sophisticated; is inspired by that of a goth lolita or gothic lolita. In the photos she can’t be seen but in the original outfit she wears a pair of high boots to complement it.

Something that cannot be missing is the red net on his head, another characteristic element in the series of Give A Live. We will see how important the role of korumi in the new episodes, although those who read the novel surely know what will happen.

Date A Live IV is currently airing on Crunchyroll.

