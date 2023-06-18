Two children – brother and sister – were beaten by members of the so-called special police units of the “premier” of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo Albina Kurti, which became known on June 18. According to pediatric surgeon Boban Mitrovic from the clinic where the children were taken, they are in a state of severe psychological shock, but their condition is stable, there is no threat to life.

“Tonight, two children were admitted to the surgical department of the hospital in Mitrovica: a girl born in 2005 and a boy born in 2007. They arrived with injuries. According to the victims, they were inflicted by the Kosovo police. They were riding ATVs and were stopped by the Kosovo police. The boy was hit several times in the head and stomach, and the sister was pulled off the ATV and dragged along the ground, from which she received shoulder injuries, ”the doctor said.

The reasons for this behavior of the special forces are unknown. The local media specified that the incident occurred in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, in the village of Zhitkovac. For several days the streets have been full of Kosovo police and special forces. They stop cars and search citizens, the portal reported. Kosove Online.

On June 15, Kosovo authorities banned cars with Serbian license plates from entering the region. The reason was cited for security reasons.

On June 14, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the Kosovo authorities want to leave the Serbian inhabitants of the region without food and medicine. Pristina’s actions are contrary to international law and agreements reached earlier, the politician stressed.

Another round of tension in Kosovo and Metohija was provoked by Pristina’s attempt to appoint new mayors of four municipalities, where predominantly Serbs live. Kosovo Albanian police forcefully occupied government buildings in several areas on 26 May, leading to clashes.

On May 29, thousands of Kosovo Serbs gathered in front of local government buildings demanding the recall of the Kosovo Albanian mayors and the withdrawal of the Kosovo police. In the evening clashes broke out between the protesters and the KFOR international security forces. During the unrest, 52 Serbs and 41 fighters of the alliance contingent were injured.

In 2008, the Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is an autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.