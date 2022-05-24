Kurt Zouma pleads guilty to this serious mistreatment of his cats: video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
May 24, 2022, 09:29 AM
French international defender Kurt Zouma pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday to abusing his cat., as a result of the dissemination of a video that provoked indignant reactions. His brother Yoan, 24, recorded and shared a video showing the 27-year-old West Ham player kicking and punching his cat.
Accused of complicity, Yoan Zouma also appeared before a London court on Tuesday and acknowledged having “helped, encouraged, advised and incited his older brother to commit an offence”.
The events date back to February 6. The player’s two cats have since been in the hands of the humane society RSCPA, which launched proceedings for Kurt and Yoan Zouma to be charged under animal welfare protection legislation.
West Ham, a London club, did not suspend the player and even made him play a game the night the case was revealed, causing a huge wave of protests.
The player was eventually fined around 300,000 euros ($320,000), the highest possible, imposed by his club and sports equipment manufacturer Adidas broke a sponsorship deal with him. West Ham then assured that, according to the information available to the club, the cats had not “suffered any physical injury”. The London team later assured that the financial sanction applied to the player was donated to animal protection associations.
Terrible images of two cats beaten by English league footballer Kurt Zouma. Thanks to the dissemination of the video Kurt has been fined, has lost sponsorships and most importantly; abused cats have been rescued by the British animal protection. pic.twitter.com/IP5iRzbSWt
– Victor Vargas Cadaveira (@CadaveiraVargas) February 14, 2022
SPORTS
*With AFP
