It will have to appear in court a famous West Ham United footballer and for a very serious charge, mistreatment of a poor defenseless animal. In a video, which has now become viral and spread all over the world, the player can be seen Kurt Zouma beating the house cat. A violence that is truly without excuse given the images in the movie.

Photo source from YouTube video of The Sun

The West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma he will have to appear before the judges of a court next month. The RSPCA accused him of slapping and kicking one of the cats living with him. It all came to light due to a video posted by the footballer’s brother.

Yoan, the brother of the defender, has in fact published a video in which Zouma hits and chases a cat in the house. The video was released on February 10th. Yoan has already received the suspension from the club where he plays, Dagenham & Redbridge, returning to play only in March. While West Ham fined Kurt with two weeks’ salary.

Some sponsors have already decided to tear up the existing contracts with the player, such as Adidas did for example. Despite the terrible gesture, the footballer still plays, but 80,000 people signed up for him to go to court.

Photo source from YouTube video of The Sun

Kurt Zouma beats house cat, petitioning to take him to a judge

Many people, after viewing the videos, have decided to support the action of the RSPCA so that the player appears before a judge to answer for his actions. The club where he plays has issued a statement:

Photo source from YouTube video of The Sun