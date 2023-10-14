Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

The comedian shares a video from his hospital bed on Instagram. His community suspects the worst.

Actually appears “Feelings”, the podcast with which Kurt Krömer won the German podcast award, every Thursday. But fans had legitimate doubts about whether there would be a new episode this week. The comedian shared a video on Instagram last Wednesday, October 11, 2023, seemingly straight from his hospital bed.

Kurt Krömer got it. © Symbolic image: Wolfgang Maria Weber/IMAGO. Screenshot Instagram @kurt_kroemer_berlin

Kurt Krömer: “The podcast is called Feelings, not fever”

But Krömer ironically reassured the fans. No, he is “not sick” and does not have a fever and “No, Feelings is not canceled”. “It’s always other people who are sick,” he writes under the Instagram video.

Instagram users react with humor and diagnose “man flu”. “Hope you made your will. You already have it [ein] Donation account set up? Hang in there,” one person wrote to him.

. © Screenshot Instagram

“You are so brave,” writes another. “I have rarely seen a man who, despite a cold, has such a strong will not to give up on anything.”

Comment from an Instagram user © Screenshot Instagram

Some also wonder what he has in his mouth in the video and suspect a “Kolrabistic stick”. Others believe that even a bad cold doesn’t stop Krömer, who recently announced that he would be a contestant on the LOL Christmas special, from smoking.

. © Screenshot Instagram

More on this: You are only a true fan if you get 8/11 points in the Kurt Krömer quiz

But Krömer doesn’t seem to be the only one with a man’s cold. There are numerous videos about this circulating on TikTok. BuzzFeed News Germany has collected the funniest takes for you.

Who still remembers that?

A classic:

No comment:

“I think I have to die” (and you’re welcome for the catchy tune, by the way)

Like the Feelings presenter, are you sick and need a distraction? Then take a look at the Daddy Söder trend, which Kurt Krömer also finds disgusting.