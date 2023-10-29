Home page World

Kurt Krömer on stage at the Lit.Cologne 2022 literature festival. © Rolf Vennenbernd/ dpa

The comedian loves to talk about his depression and alcoholism. But how does he deal with topics that are less personal? For example with the rise of the right?

Who the comedian Kurt Krömer follows, knows that he addresses socially relevant issues. For example, Krömer speaks openly about his depression. But how does he actually decide what to talk about and what not? He talks about this with actor Frederik Lau in the current episode of his podcast “Feelings”.

Kurt Krömer prefers to talk about personal topics

“I talk about depression because of the book I wrote,” says the comedian. He is referring to his autobiographical bestseller “You mustn’t believe everything you think.” In it, Krömer talks, among other things, about his therapy, which helped him deal with his depression.

These are topics that concern him and that he seems happy to talk about. That’s probably why “alcoholism is an issue,” as he also mentions in the podcast. Because the comedian was addicted for a long time. Put in his book Among other things, Krömer openly stated that his alcohol addiction made him impotent made.

The comedian wants to “open his face every now and then when the right gets strong”

One thing is important to Krömer, far from personal issues: “Open your face every now and then when the right gets too strong.” In view of the rise of the AfD in surveys and recent state elections, it would be time again. It is often not clear whether people are aware what consequences the election of the AfD may have. The only thing that helps is to remind them of it. This fits with Krömer’s motto “I don’t want to help people repress them”.

However, the comedian does not want to comment publicly on other political issues. “Then go with me […] The bag closes that I think like this: And now that’s enough.” He explains the reason to his actor guest: “We’re just artists. Intervening in a public discussion is no longer an art for me.”

He didn’t want to sit down with Lau and “talk about the big political issues.” He also doesn’t know enough about many topics and can only agree with other people. As a comedian, he sees his job elsewhere. “Now that everything is shitty, […] I think to myself, I’m a comedian: why don’t I make people laugh?” Krömer may also be referring to him here War in Israel.

Krömer: “You say what you think and then people get upset about it”

As his podcast name “Feelings” suggests, he prefers to talk about his feelings. “I publicly admit that I cry when something is sad,” said Krömer in one episode. Anyone who expresses themselves publicly must also expect criticism. There are often unfair comments, especially on social media.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that you say what you think and feel and then people get upset about it,” says Krömer to Lau. You have to deal with the fact that “100 people think it’s great and two people think it’s shit.” It is important not to concentrate on these two in particular. But once he made an announcement to haters: Krömer defended himself against body shaming on Instagram.