The comedian is insulted on Instagram because of his weight. He has a clear message to “everyone who thinks I’m too fat”.

Except for a lot of things Holiday photo, posts Kurt Krömer Actually not much on Instagram. However, when he does, he receives a lot of comments, and not always positive ones. A photo he uploaded on August 18 shows him holding a flower in front of a shelf of plant fertilizer. Based on the writing on the bottles, some users suspect that it is in Tunisia. There is nothing unusual about Krömer’s appearance.

“You need to eat more, you look so skinny,” the comments read

Many are happy that the comedian looks happy in the photo. “The satisfaction that the Kurti radiates,” comments one user. “Sweet crumb with a flower,” another. His podcast “Feelings”, which won the German Podcast Prizegets him a lot of praise.

But in between there are always mean comments that refer to Krömer’s weight. “I would say about 25kg more,” one user believes he has to say compared to earlier photos. One comment says cynically: “You have to eat more, you look so skinny.” Or without paraphrasing, simply: “Fetti”.

Body shaming like this is not uncommon in the entertainment industry. The known RTL-Moderator Günther Jauch made headlines last year because he made fun of a candidate’s weight. With Krömer, the artist himself is the target; the insults come directly from his followers.

An Instagram user finds the insults against Krömer “sickening”

One of his fans named @wonderwibo finds the treatment of Krömer negative and she defends him in the Instagram photo. “It’s sickening how many people still think it’s full […] It’s normal and completely not offensive to discuss the weight of another person who you don’t even know. What’s wrong with you? It’s nobody’s business. Weight is SUCH a sensitive topic, everyone knows that.”

In a later post, Krömer himself responded to the insults. In the photo you can see him lying in a bed with a breakfast tray on the bed. Krömer bites into a roll with relish and sends a clear message. He writes: “For everyone who thinks I’m too fat: lick my fat ass!” And ends ironically with “Big kiss, Kurti”. He is one of the few males Celebrities who publicly criticize body shaming. The comments under the post are disabled.

The Instagram platform has a problem with hate messages that particularly reach people who are in the public eye. The reality star Mike Cees, for example, criticized the fact that he could no longer stand the bullying on social media after similar hostilities.

