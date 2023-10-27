Home page World

From: Jana Stabener

The comedian acts like a true fashion influencer on Instagram. But what’s the deal with “Kurthose”?

The comedian Kurt Krömer seems to have jumped on the new fall trend of the year. On October 25, 2023, he posted a picture on Instagram that showed him wearing dark gray corduroy pants. “Cord Crömer has left the building” is what the 48-year-old writes.

Kurt Krömer Alexander Boycan November 20, 1974 Berlin Comedian, actor and author 1.94 meters A trip to where no one actually wants to go: Visiting Afghanistan (2013), You can’t believe everything you think (2022) Feelings (Spotify) The Kurt Krömer Show, Chez Krömer, LOL: Last One Laughing

The comedian Kurt Krömer presents himself as a fashion influencer on Instagram. His fans celebrate this. © Instagram @kurt_kroemer_berlin, Future Image/IMAGO, Collage

Kurt Krömer wears the dad look of the 70s with corduroy trousers

Corduroy is back in: several fashion magazines are proclaiming trousers made from the soft fabric to be the new it-piece for the coming cold months. InStyle even going so far as to call corduroys “jeans’ strongest style competitor” this winter. The good thing about corduroy pants: They are not only nice and warm, but also mostly comfortable.

In winter 2023, corduroy pants will come in muted colors such as gray (like Krömer’s corduroy pants), black or navy. Bordeaux, curry or hazelnut brown are loud InStyle a good choice for autumn. Cream is a modern option, especially when combined with shades from the same color family (white, beige, taupe).

So the dad look of the 70s is back and Krömer, who gossips about Instagram with Bjarne Mädel in the 49th podcast episode, wears it with confidence. His fans react enthusiastically to his Instagram post (see below).

The corduroy trousers are “absolute Kurtos”

“Corduroy pants are just awesome,” writes one person. His wordplay causes others to do the same: “Why cord on gray and not cord on bleu?” asks another fan. Another user applauds him with emojis: “Absolute Kurthose,” she writes.

“You can wear anything,” enthuses a third. The fans of Krömer, who also describes himself as a neo-clown, celebrate the “styler’s” look with the corduroy trousers, the gray suitcase and the Nike shoes as casual – and even “sexy”. They post hearts and flames. “Uhhh hot,” another person commented Kurt Krömer thinks he’s hot – from “inside and out”.

