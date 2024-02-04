European football says goodbye to former champion Kurt Hamrin: nicknamed “Bird” he will remain a legend of Fiorentina

European football is mourning the death of a former champion who made his history also and above all in Italy, with the shirts of Fiorentina, Juventus, Milan and Napoli. He passed away forever and at the age of 89 the great Kurt Hamrinnicknamed “Little Bird” in his golden years.

Credit: ACF Fiorentina –

This morning brought the news of the death of one of the greatest protagonists of European football of the fifties and sixties, the former Swedish striker Kurt Hamrin. Born in Swedenin Stockholm, on 19 November 1934, he started playing football in his homeland in the youth teams ofAIKthe club with which he made his professional debut in 1951.

The over 50 goals in just over 60 games attracted the attention of the club Juventusa local club that first brought him to Italy in 1956. He played only one season for Juventus, then went on loan to Padova for another season and, finally, was purchased in 1958 by Fiorentina.

In Tuscany it definitively exploded and found its ideal dimension. He stayed with the purples for the beauty of nine seasonsbecoming a real one club flag and one of the most prolific strikers ever with over 160 goals in just under 300 games.

He subsequently played for two seasons with the Milan and for two more with the Naplesbefore returning to his homeland to IFK Stockholm, where he ended his career as a footballer in 1972.

His experience with the Sweden shirt was also very important, which he led in 1958 home world championship until the final, lost against the great Pelè's Brazil.

Very touching condolence message published on the social pages of Florentine. Here are the words of the statement: