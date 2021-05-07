Collectors are the quantum anomaly of society. They can also be the expression of a new artistic model. There is no doubt that these are strange people: the cardigan with which Kurt Cobain appeared in the famous MTV Unplugged 1993 was auctioned for $ 300,000.

Now some strands of her hair. To be exact, six strands. The call was launched by a woman and to ensure that it is Cobain’s hair and not Macaulay Culkin or Sebastián Beccacece, a well-known auction company called Iconic Auctions was put in front of the bid that has behind a certain Tessa osbourne, assistant and fan of the Seattle band.

The woman appears to have gotten Cobain’s prized hair scrap during a tour while integrating the staff that accompanied Nirvana for a European tour to promote Bleach, his first record. This occurred well before the success of Nevermind.

The haircut was done just before Nirvana came out to play in Birmingham. AP Photo

The burning hairdresser said that she herself cut different bushes of the mythical singer and gave a detail: it was just before they went out to play in Birmingham.

In the Web page where the compulsa is promoted you can see a photo that testifies that the two, hairdresser and star, are together sharing dressing room.

Object “unique in the market”

“This unique object is completely new on the market and will be accompanied by photos of Kurt Cobain with the woman who cut his hair, scissors in hands, and a fantastic shot of his cut hair”, stamped those who take charge of the auction.

According to the official listing of the company in charge of the move, the hair would have been part of a spike cut that Cobain had in 1989.

Tessa presented the original locks to the Seattle artist Nicole DePolo as a heartfelt gift after Kurt’s death in 1994.

For those strands they ask for a base of US $ 2,500. Photo EFE

DePolo wrote about it with a life of its own. “Tessa knew Kurt from England and they spent time together during the international tour of bleach. Nirvana had triumphed before in the UK and you can see that she must have had the feeling that Kurt would become a musical force. “

“When it came to Kurt, Tessa was what Astrid Kirchherr had been to The Beatles, the woman who gave them their iconic haircut beatle. She had even several images to prove it: a photo of her and Kurt with long hair holding scissors, and then another of the scissors cutting up to seven inches of their hair. “

The rest was history. “She made that first cut to him in October 1989, just before her image began to be known around the world,” added the artist.

Kurt Cobain with his daughter Frances Bean. HBO photo

The base where the auction starts is $ 2,500 And due to the interest that Cobain was acquiring over time, it is likely that those crazy hairs are paid in bitcoins.

Apart from this particular object, in the same auction, but in a very second plane, some guitars of Eddie van halen, a garment of Paul MCCARTNEY and a low (low?) of Ringo Starr.

The auction started this may 6 and Kurt Cobain’s hair is expected to be one of the most sought-after items of the day.

POS