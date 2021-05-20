In Los Angeles, the former home of the late leader of the Nirvana group, Kurt Cobain, was put up for sale. The dilapidated building sells for several hundred thousand dollars, according to the New York Post.

Photo: Sotheby’s International Realty one/ 2

Realtors asked 998 thousand dollars for real estate (more than 73.5 million rubles). The building with an area of ​​2.4 thousand square feet (more than 228 square meters) was built in 1921. Inside there are three bedrooms, a two-story living room, three bathrooms and a terrace. Over time, the house fell into disrepair. At the moment it is being renovated.

Cobain moved to the area with his beloved American actress Courtney Love in 1992. However, it is not known how long the couple lived in this house. The musician is rumored to have written most of the band’s third and final album, In Utero, here.

Earlier, six hairs from Cobain’s scalp were sold at an online auction at Iconic Auctions. They were kept in a transparent plastic bag. The set also included a photo in which the musician’s girlfriend was cutting off his strands. An unknown buyer paid 14.1 thousand dollars for the lot (at that time, one million rubles).