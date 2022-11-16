Almost 30 years have passed since the tragic death of Kurt Cobain, one of the greatest legends in music history, but his legend lives on. All of the items that once belonged to the late singer are selling like hot cakes, and their prices are truly off the charts.

A superfan of legendary musician Kurt Cobain has bought an electric guitar played, smashed and then signed by the late Nirvana frontman for nearly half a million dollars at auction. Played only twice, the 1973 Fender Mustang was smashed on stage in 1989 by the American singer.

Kurt Cobain’s guitar was used on Nirvana’s first tour

The Fender Mustang was played at two concerts on Nirvana’s first US tour in 1989: a performance on July 8 at Club Dreamerz in Chicago and the following night at Sonic Temple in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, during which Kurt Cobain smashed the Fender Mustang. instrument.

Kurt Cobain wrote a dedication on the guitar: “Yo Sluggo, thanks for the exchange. If rock and roll is illegal, put me in jail.”

The guitar was auctioned off on November 11, 2022. Photo: NPR

Kurt Cobain’s guitar was sold at auction

the guitar of Kurt Cobain used on Nirvana’s first two-show US tour in 1989 sold for a total of $486,400. It exceeded the estimated value, which was US$ 400,000.

Kurt Cobain’s instrument was the highlight of a three-day auction called “Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll” held in New York, United States.