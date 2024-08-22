The CNN journalist Nick Patron Walsh is the latest in chronological order in Moscow’s sights. A public enemy against whom the Russian FSB has announced it has opened a criminal proceedings by giving as the reason “illegal crossing of the state border”. But the American reporter against CNN journalist Nick Paton Walsh and some Ukrainian correspondents who They shot reports in the Sudzha area of ​​the Kursk region where an incursion by Kiev forces is underway. The Russian authorities had taken the same initiative last week against the Rai crew composed of journalist Stefania Battistini and cameraman Simone Traini.



“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has initiated criminal proceedings under paragraph 3 of Article 322 of the Criminal Code against American journalist Nick Peyton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Borovik Olesya Nikolaevna and Butsko Diana Vladimirovna, who illegally crossed the state border and filmed in the area of ​​the settlement of Sudzha, Kursk region,” the secret services reported.‘FSB He added that the journalists will soon be placed on the international wanted list. The maximum penalty for illegal border crossing is 5 years in prison.

Born in 1977, Paton Walsh He is CNN’s international security editor.. He has been CNN’s Kabul correspondent, the Asia and foreign affairs correspondent for Channel 4 News in the UK, and the Moscow correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. Born in Guildford, Surrey, he was educated at Epsom College, an independent boarding school in the town of Epsom, also in Surrey, followed by University College London. He began working for CNN in March 2011 in Pakistan, where he most recently reported on the Taliban infiltration of Karachi and the military campaign to capture Bajaur.

His team broadcast the first cellphone footage of a woman being publicly flogged by the Taliban in the Swat Valley, which sparked a popular outcry in Pakistan. He has also covered vigilante killings and the economic boom in China, migrant workers in Dubai, food exports from Cambodia, and observed and reported how his office and apartment were surrounded by protests that rocked Bangkok in May 2010. In April 2023, he provided valuable reporting on the migrant journey through the Darien Gap in the premiere of CNN’s primetime series The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.