Ukraine has acknowledged for the first time the offensive of its army in the Kursk region, the largest incursion of Volodymyr Zelesky’s forces into Russian territory since Moscow launched the invasion against its neighbouring country more than two years ago. kyiv justified its action, which began four days ago, by saying that it is a response to the “erroneous” belief of the Kremlin troops that they believe they can attack Ukraine with impunity. Vladimir Putin’s government is sending reinforcements, while the operation comes at a time when kyiv has been under strong pressure on the Donbass front, in the east of his nation.

#Kursk #keys #understanding #Ukraines #sensitive #blow #Russian #soil