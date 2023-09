Kursk Governor Starovoit reported on the shelling of the village of Troitskoye

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the village of Troitskoe, Korenevskiy district, Kursk region. This was announced by the governor of the Russian region Roman Starovoit in his Telegram-channel.

“Today, from the side of Ukraine, the village of Troitskoye, Korenevsky district, was fired upon. Three arrivals were recorded, ”he explained.