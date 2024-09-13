Residents of Kursk region reported explosions of Ukrainian shells with unknown gas

Residents of villages in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region said that during massive attacks on the region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) used shells with an unknown gas. Their words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

In the Kursk region, battles with Ukrainian troops have been going on since August 6. On the evening of September 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had launched a large-scale counteroffensive in the border area.