Smirnov: After the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on the Kursk region, we will count and restore everything

Everything destroyed in the Kursk region after the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be restored, promised Acting Governor of the region Alexey Smirnov in a commentary to “Soloviev Live”.

“We will count everything, restore everything and make it even better than it was,” he said. Smirnov also said that “it is a great honor” for the Kursk region to stand firm “in the name of memory” of those who fought in the region during World War II.

The fighting in Kursk Oblast began on August 6. Since Friday, August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been in effect in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Oblasts. Smirnov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had penetrated 12 kilometers into the region. At the same time, according to Smirnov, the enemy’s penetration width is 40 kilometers.