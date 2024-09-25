Dyumin: The Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon be forced out of the Kursk region, the General Staff has a plan

Kursk Region will be completely liberated soon. This promise was given by the assistant to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Alexey Dyumin.

He specified that he was basing his forecast on the existing General Staff plan. “There is no doubt that the enemy must be pushed out of the region,” the Russian presidential aide said.

Authorities are investigating the fate of thousands of missing citizens

Recently, Russian authorities stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) evacuated at least one thousand residents from the Kursk region. Against this background, the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova asked the Ukrainians to compile their lists. She sent an official request to Ukraine on this matter.

Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

At present, the exact number of Russians taken to Ukraine is unknown. At the same time, more than a thousand people have already approached Moskalkova with a request to find out the fate of their relatives. All of these people could have ended up in the territory temporarily controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In turn, the head of the Russian region, Alexei Smirnov, reported that they had already found more than 300 residents who had previously been considered missing. According to him, since the beginning of the fighting in the Kursk region, more than 770 applications from citizens who had lost contact with their relatives had been reviewed.

The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apti Alaudinov reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces created concentration camps for Russians. The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova also spoke about the presence of direct evidence of the creation of concentration camps by the Ukrainian Armed Forces military in the Russian border area.

Related materials:

Military personnel spoke about the liberation of Russian villages from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

According to the latest information, Russian troops are actively pushing Ukrainian forces into the border area. The commander of the special forces “Akhmat” reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to improve their positions and take the heights in the Russian region are failing. “The enemy has already stopped even trying to push through the areas where our guys are stationed,” he noted.

On September 24, Alaudinov also reported the liberation of 12 settlements near Kursk.

On September 20, the commander of the international brigade “Pyatnashka” Akhra Avidzba, call sign Abkhaz, reported on the strategic importance of liberating the village of Borki. In his opinion, this brought Russian troops closer to encircling the Ukrainian Armed Forces unit in the Sudzhansky district. “Ukraine has not been in a cauldron for a long time, so we will create a cauldron for it,” the commander noted.

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

The Ministry of Defense reported on the successful repelling of Ukrainian attacks

On September 25, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops had stopped the rotation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the border area. All this was done thanks to the paratroopers’ drones – they destroyed almost a detachment of Ukrainian infantry. In addition, Russian drones fought with Ukrainian Armed Forces drones in the skies over the Russian region.

In the special military operation (SVO) zone, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 2,090 fighters over the past 24 hours, some of these forces were in the Kursk region. Meanwhile, a fighter from Pyatnashka with the call sign Akkord indicated that sooner or later the Ukrainian forces will be exhausted. He noted that the Russian Armed Forces have taken full fire control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces supply channels in the region.

On September 24, there were also battles in the direction of Lyubimovka. In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to break through the Russian border three times, but all their attempts failed.

Ukrainian troops invaded the Kursk region in early August. Fighting continues in the border region. A counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in this region, as well as in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions. On September 10, it became known that the Russian Armed Forces had begun a large-scale drive against enemy forces in the border area.