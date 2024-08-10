Smirnov instructed the head of the Belovsky district of the Kursk region to speed up the evacuation

Acting Governor of Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov said that he had instructed the head of Belovsky District Nikolay Volobuyev to speed up the implementation of the operational headquarters’ decision to evacuate. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Smirnov said that he maintains contact with the Russian Defense Ministry and other security agencies. According to him, they are making all necessary decisions to ensure security in the city. “I have instructed the head of the Belovsky District to speed up the implementation of the operational headquarters’ decision to evacuate,” he urged.

Related materials:

Earlier, Smirnov assessed the situation in Kursk after the shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, the situation in the city is under control. “Ukrainian special services are spreading rumors about panic in the city, but this is not true,” the official denied.

A downed Ukrainian missile fell on a residential building in Kursk, causing a fire. This was reported by the acting head of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov.