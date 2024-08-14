Kursk Region Government Warns of Fake News About Medical Care Cancellation

Ukrainian special services are spreading fake news about the creation of military hospitals on the basis of civilian hospitals and the suspension of medical care for residents, the Ukrainian government warned in its Telegram-channel of the Kursk region government.

“This fake is easily exposed by the incorrect names of our hospitals, including those that were previously merged,” the publication says. The authorities of the Russian region also called on the population to remain vigilant.

Earlier, a mandatory evacuation of the population was announced in the village of Glushkovo in the Kursk region. The corresponding decision was made by the regional operational headquarters.

Earlier it became known that activists would rescue more than 300 cats and dogs from the Kursk region, where battles with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) took place. It is noted that the evacuated animals will be placed in Moscow shelters.