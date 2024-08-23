Smirnov: The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at roads in the Kursk region, complicating the evacuation of residents

In the first hours of the attack on the Kursk region, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot at roads, which complicated the evacuation of local residents. This was reported in an interview with Marina Kim for the TV channel “Soloviev Live” told Acting Governor of the Russian region Alexey Smirnov.

“When we started organizing the evacuation in the first hours… it was impossible to send the same large-capacity buses. They just started shooting up the road, so we evacuated, so to speak, by private transport,” he said. Smirnov reported that residents were also evacuated by volunteer people’s militia transport, by administration cars, and on foot.

Earlier it became known that the number of Russians leaving the Kursk region has increased – in two days, about two thousand people left the Russian region bordering Ukraine. According to Artem Sharov, deputy director of the information policy department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, residents left the border area both independently and as part of organized columns.