Acting Governor of Kursk Region Discusses Ukrainian Armed Forces Advancement with Deputy Defense Minister

Acting Governor of Kursk Oblast Alexey Smirnov discussed with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrey Bulyga the situation in the region and attempts to advance the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The acting head of the region reported in his Telegram channel.

“We discussed the current situation in the border areas, as well as the measures being taken to counter the attempts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance deeper into the territory of the Kursk region,” he wrote.

Smirnov also noted that additional military units and combat equipment are arriving in the Kursk region to repel attacks by the Ukrainians.

Earlier, a special forces soldier “Akhmat” with the call sign “Psycho” stated that his unit was engaged in the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Kursk region.