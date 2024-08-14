Home policy

From: Simon Schröder

Ukraine is calling for peace in the Ukraine war. The Kursk offensive could have a decisive influence on the course of the war.

Kyiv – Amid Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, Kyiv is pushing for an end to the war in Ukraine. Heorhiy Tykhyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, told the news agency RBC Ukraine: “Ukraine is not interested in seizing the territory of the Kursk region, but we want to protect the lives of our people.” He added: “The sooner Russia agrees to restore a just peace… the sooner the raids of the Ukrainian defense forces on Russia will stop.”

Vladimir Putin, Russian President, speculated that the offensive in the Kursk region could give the Ukrainians more room to maneuver in potential peace talks. However, there currently seems to be no prospect of any early negotiations on a ceasefire or even peace. Putin spoke at a conference on Monday: “The main task at present is to expel and repel the enemy from our territories and to ensure reliable border protection.”

People who were evacuated from the Kursk region because of the fighting sit next to tents in a makeshift accommodation center. (Photo: aktuell). © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Kursk Offensive: largest attack on Russian soil since World War II

Ukraine’s Kursk offensive, which has been underway against Russia since August 6, could already be described as historic: it is the largest attack on Russian soil since World War II. For Putin, this represents an enormous humiliation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the situation in Kursk as a “catastrophe” for Putin. Zelenskyy also said that the war that Russia brought to Ukraine was now returning “home”.

In addition to Kursk, the neighboring Belgorod Oblast is also the target of the Ukrainian offensive. After further Ukrainian attacks, the region declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. “The situation in the Belgorod region remains very complicated and tense,” said the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a video message on Telegram. CNN reports that evacuations have been taking place since Monday to bring Russian citizens to safety.

In addition to Kursk, the region around Belgorod is also in trouble

The authorities in the region are demanding that Moscow declare the region under a federal state of emergency, similar to the situation in Kursk Oblast after the Ukrainian attacks. Tens of thousands of Russians have already had to flee the region due to the Kursk offensive. According to geolocated video footage from Russian military bloggers, Ukrainian troops advanced into Russia as far east as Korenevo on August 13, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports.

Russia is believed to be withdrawing troops from Donetsk Oblast to check the Ukrainian onslaught. However, the advance of Ukrainian troops appears to be continuing for now. The withdrawal of Russian troops could also lead to a slowdown of the Russian advance on the rest of the Ukrainian front, according to ISW. (sure)