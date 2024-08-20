Home policy

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Kursk effect? ​​Because the Ukrainian army continues to advance in Russia, the attacks by Vladimir Putin’s troops in Ukraine are apparently stalling.

Kursk – What a military mess for Vladimir Putin and his Moscow regime. The Kremlin autocrat’s army has not been able to expel several hundred Ukrainian soldiers from their own country for more than two weeks now.

Because of the Kursk offensive by the Ukrainians: Russia reduces attacks in Donbass

And that’s not all the bad news for Putin in the Ukraine war: After the evacuation of more than 200,000 civilians, there were allegedly lootings in the Kursk Oblast by Chechen soldiers who are actually fighting on the side of the Russians on the orders of the Moscow ruler.

And: Because the fast Ukrainian units keep attacking, the Russian Donbass offensive in eastern Ukraine is said to have stalled in many places – except in front of Pokrovsk. As the British news magazine The Economist writes, citing the government in Kiev, Russia has significantly reduced its military activities in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk since August 16 in the wake of the Ukrainian invasion of the Russian Kursk Oblast, while the Russian invasion troops in front of Pokrovsk have been doubled at the expense of other front lines.

A destroyed Ukrainian military vehicle stands in the Russian region of Kursk. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS



Donbass front in the Ukraine war: Russian army advances further towards Pokrovsk

Pokrovsk will therefore probably remain the target of the Russian military in the treacherously invaded neighboring country. As the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in an analysis on August 19, Putin’s troops are located directly in front of the village of Hrodivka, which in turn lies twelve kilometers east of the small Donbass town of Pokrovsk (formerly 65,000 inhabitants).

The American think tank published maps showing that Russian units recently captured the interconnected settlements of Novozhelanne and Zavitne, about eight kilometers south of Hrodivka. ISW bases the assumption on photos of a raised Russian flag on social media, the position of which is associated with the settlements mentioned above. Russian military bloggers reported on social networks that the Ukrainian armed forces had also withdrawn from the neighboring settlements of Komyshivka and Ptyche.

Ukraine war: Pokrovsk remains the target of the Russian army in Donbass

The Ukrainian units on the ground did this to avoid a tactical encirclement. The Ukrainian General Staff recently reported that the Russian army had attacked northeast of Pokrovsk near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Selene Pole and Kalynowe. Russian units recently occupied the strategically important and larger village of Otscheretyne just south of there.

For weeks, Putin’s invasion troops have been advancing kilometer by kilometer at various points, suffering heavy losses, towards Pokrovsk, which lies 50 kilometers southwest of the directly neighboring Ukrainian cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, where the Ukrainian high command for the east of the battered country has been based since the first fighting in the Donbass in the summer of 2014.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine front in Donbass: Fewer attacks at Chasiv Yar and Kreminna

The Russians are also trying to advance on Sloviansk and Kramatorsk via the front sectors near Dzerzhinsk (northwest of Horlivka), Chasiv Yar (west of Bakhmut) and Kreminna (northwest of Sievierodonetsk). However, the Russian army has apparently recently reduced its offensive efforts on these front sectors in order to free up resources for the defense of the Russian Kursk region. (pm)