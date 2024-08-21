Those looking for a soul mate, or simply an adventure, in the Russian regions of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk, will no longer be able to use dating apps, at least for the time being. This is one of the invitations addressed by the Ministry of the Interior to residents and military personnel in these border territories with Ukrainefearing that Kiev forces could penetrate users’ accounts to steal sensitive data.

«It is highly recommended It is not recommended to use online dating services because the enemy actively uses such sources to gather confidential information“, warns the ministry, quoted by the Interfax agency. The ministry also calls on residents of these regions not to use security cameras. “The enemy,” it emphasizes in a note, “is massively identifying IP addresses in our territories and remotely connecting to unprotected security cameras, managing to see everything, from private yards, to streets, to strategically important highways.” The Moscow Interior Ministry also calls on citizens to Don’t post videos on social media made with dashboard cameras “while they travel along roads where there are also military vehicles.”



Members of the security forces and the military were also asked not to use smartphones that contain a large amount of information, because “the enemy can have physical access to them.” Furthermore, “it is necessary monitor and moderate chats, and immediately delete the accounts of people captured by the enemy or people whose smartphones the enemy has accessed.”

Troops and police officers have also been advised to remove all geo-tagging from their social media, because “the enemy monitors social networks in real time through these tags and reveals the actual location of military and security forces.” This warning also comes as some soldiers have already inadvertently revealed sensitive information by using their phones in conflict zones.